Calgary councillor asks for factsheet on $181 M city savings in light of tax questions

In response to a public backlash on recent property assessment values, and some groups telling the city just to “cut costs,” one councillor is asking the city to help him explain what the city’s done to reduce spending.

“Administration and council have done a lot of work in terms of Zero Based Reviews, cost reduction, efficiencies and operations, savings of approximately $181 million, but while that message has been put out there, I’m not sure it’s resonated,” said Coun. Richard Pootmans.

Pootmans asked administration for one or two pages filled with pie charts and other helpful facts and figures to help better respond when the public asks how the city is showing restraint in these tough economic times.

He said a factsheet will become useful again when the city’s taxes are released in a month or two.

Administration noted they actually found $183 million, and have spent it on tax relief, freezing user fees, holding the line on rates and offsetting lower revenue.

“That did not include council’s direction to set aside $15 million,” said Eric Sawyer, chief financial officer.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi added the city’s customer service department is working hard to get this message out.