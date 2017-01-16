Calgary couple, grandson killed because of 'petty grudge': Crown

A dispute over a pump patent is the likely motive for the killing of a Calgary couple and their grandson, the Crown prosecutor told a jury Monday morning.

Douglas Garland, 56, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Nathan O’Brien and Alvin and Kathy Liknes in June 2014.

The trial began Monday with the swearing in of 14 jurors by Justice David Gates who reminded jurors that Garland is innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

“The evidence presented may be emotionally distressing— even disturbing,” Gates told jurors, adding that all evidence presented has been deemed necessary for proper understanding of the case.

In an opening statement, Crown prosecutor Vicki Faulkner said the murders were a result of a “petty grudge” held by Garland against the Liknes’, stemming from a patent filed by Alvin for a pump.

“A pump that never made any real money, a pump that didn’t make anyone famous,” said Faulkner.

The Crown alleges that Garland meticulously planned the murders of Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

“What you will come to see and hear is that the accused held a grudge that lasted for years against Alvin Liknes and that he did, through internet searches, keep tabs on both Alvin and Kathryn Liknes,” she said.

The Crown alleged Garland acted on his grudge after holding it for many years because Alvin and Kathryn were moving and had begun to advertise that fact through the sale of their furniture.

The day before they were killed, the crown said Jennifer O’Brien went to her mom and stepdad’s home with her two sons, one-year-old Max and five-year-old Nathan, who had just finished kindergarten.

“It was a lovely day the kids played at the park nearby during the day. Jennifer helped out and visited during the estate sale,” said Faulkner, adding that at the end of the day it was decided Jennifer and the boys would stay for a sleepover.

Faulkner said around 10:45 p.m. Jennifer left with Max who had been fussing and missing his own bed.

“In those short hours between Jennifer leaving the home and returning in the morning to get Nathan, the accused broke into the home and acted on the plan he had so meticulously researched,” Faulkner said.

“A plan that stopped all footprints of life of Alvin, Kathryn and Nathan.”

The Crown said when Jennifer arrived at her parents place just before 10 a.m. she want back to the side door and noticed it was unlocked and open. Upon entering the home she found it covered in blood.