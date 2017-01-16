Calgary drug house boarded up after court ordered closure

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit has shuttered a Calgary property with a troubled history – for now.

SCAN boarded up a house located at 625 - 27 Avenue NE, after issuing a Community Safety Order (CSO) against the property owner, according to a news release from the Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Kathleen Ganley’s office.

The home has been fenced off, boarded up and the locks changed.

The CSO prevents anyone from accessing the premises for 90 days.

According to the release, SCAN began investigating the property in May 2016.

Calgary police reportedly visited the location 30 times in 2016, issuing search warrants on two occasions.

Police seized five stolen firearms, including a loaded handgun, and a large quantity of fentanyl pills, ecstasy, marijuana and stolen property valued at more than $150,000.

Police also previously responded to a violent altercation in the front yard of the house between two men, one of whom was armed with a machete.

There was also a drug overdose at the house in February 2016.