It’s official, Calgary: Blue Monday is a myth

You've probably heard the term ‘Blue Monday’ – an urban myth that the third Monday in January is the most depressing day of the year.

That label trivializes the struggle of people who have depression and feel its grip year-round, according to Mara Grunau, director of the Centre for Suicide Prevention in Calgary.

“Depression is persistent, and it’s not rectified by a happy environmental context,” Grunau said.

Depression is a diagnosable mental illness that presents in different ways, such as seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

“Depression and suicide rates are the same all year. People with SAD, who really experience depression in the winter, experience it all winter – it’s not more acute in January,” said Grunau.

She added it’s normal to get the “winter blahs,” especially in Northern countries that get less sunlight in the winter.

“The key difference is that depression is sustained,” Grunau said.

“We want people to recognize that people with depression are ill. It doesn’t matter what the weather is, or what the time of year is. And it can be debilitating.”

Kim Busch, registered psychologist and associate director of counselling initiatives at the Calgary Counselling Centre (CCC), agreed.

“There’s no science behind it,” she said, referring to the Blue Monday myth.

“People who feel a little blue typically feel that way for a few days, maybe even a week – but people who are depressed really feel down and struggle every single day,” said Busch.

National Depression Screening Day happens in October, but the CCC brought back the quick online test for Blue Monday.

“It gives you an indication of if you really should ask for some help or check in with somebody – maybe you need some bigger help to overcome what’s going on,” Busch said.

She said the test takes two or three minutes to complete.

Both the CSP and CCC are using Blue Monday as an opportunity to put mental health in the spotlight.

“The more we can talk about (mental illness), the more we can understand it, the less afraid we are of it – the more accepting and forgiving we can be,” Grunau said.

Being deliberate about being social and exercising is key to getting through a dreary winter, according to both Grunau and Busch.

“Sometimes in January we need something new and invigorating in our lives,” said Busch.

“Even just going for coffee with a friend can be really great if you’re feeling down.”

The CCC offers counselling on a sliding fee scale and has no waitlist.