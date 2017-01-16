Calgary mentorship program helps children with behavioural and mental health challenges

When Mary Jo Leslie and her husband Joseph Dallaire met Amanda, 10, and Austin, 12, it was love at first sight.

Their mentorship began a year ago through Mentors Matter, a program run by Hull Services – a Calgary charity that provides mental health and behavioural services to children who have experienced chaotic lives.

Leslie and Dallaire are two of more than 100 mentors in the program.

At least once a week – typically on Fridays – the foursome makes supper, watches a movie and the two children get to sleep over.

“We really enjoy their company,” said Dallaire, who is teaching Amanda how to paint.

They go camping, swimming, and watch movies together. Dallaire reportedly makes a huge breakfast every Saturday morning.

“They get a lot of new experiences that I would never be able to do with them,” said Amanda Laurans, mom to Austin and Amanda.

Laurans adopted the duo after they spent years in foster care.

Their biological mother was young when she had children and struggled with drugs and alcohol.

During visits, there’s a social worker on call for Leslie and Dallaire if they need support.

Mentors report their hours on a monthly basis, and Hull Services provides movie passes, gift cards, or anything else the mentors need to give their men-tees new experiences.

Laurans has seen a big difference in the children since they started spending time with their mentors.

“Austin’s not even as close to as shy as he was a year ago,” Laurans said.

The weekly mentorship also gives her a much-needed break.

“I’m a single mom – it’s just me – and I don’t have a lot of help or support.”

Leslie agreed the program has been mutually beneficial.

“It’s just been tremendously rewarding for us. It’s as good for us as it is for them,” she said.