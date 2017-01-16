Defective truss put six-week delay on Calgary's New Central Library build: auditor

The City of Calgary has another truss issue, this time at the New Central Library.

Construction on the library hit a significant snag in the fall, according to a report from the city auditor.

A steel truss that had been manufactured off-site was found to have material and fabrication defects.

According to the report, that set back the project’s estimated date for getting its occupancy permit by about six weeks.

Susan Veres, Senior VP of the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) said Steel fabricator Supermétal was able to fabricate a new truss that was up to standards.

She said in projects that take four or five years, it is not uncommon to come across delays.

She also doesn’t believe the six week delay estimated by the city auditor will actually affect the overall project.

“We’ll work with other trades and in other areas to make up the six weeks,” said Veres. “It’s not going to make an enormous difference to our timeline.”

The city is dealing with another truss problem at the Municipal Building.

In September, the city closed off a section of that building after inspectors discovered a steel truss had been improperly installed.