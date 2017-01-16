Garland trial: Defence lawyer makes statement before trial

The five-week trial of a man accused of killing a five-year-old Calgary boy and his grandparents begins Monday.



Douglas Garland, 56, is charged with murder in the deaths of Nathan O’Brien and Alvin and Kathy Liknes in June 2014.



He faces three counts of first-degree murder.



Kim Ross, Garland’s defence attorney spoke with media Friday about how he and his client are feeling heading into the trial.



“It’s been a long process for all parties involved so we’re happy to get it going,” he said. “I think Mr. Garland is happy it’s getting underway also, as I said it’s been a long process for all parties.”



As for if the defence will show any evidence, Ross said that decision hasn’t been made yet.



“That’s a decision we’ll be making at the close of the Crown’s case,” he said.



The disappearance of the Likneses and five-year-old grandson Nathan O’Brien gripped the city and country back in June 2014, and investigators have not reported finding any bodies.



Ross said the media attention is one reason the defence was allowed challenge for cause last week during jury selection, in which 14 jurors and three alternates were selected.



When asked if he worried if publicity surrounding the case would impact the outcome Ross said it’s something the judge has already addressed with all parties.



“I think you’re always concerned about that, but I think Justice Hall made it clear during jury selection to all parties involved as to what use should be used or what parties should not be using in terms of any pre-trial publicity or publicity during the trial,” he said. “Hopefully everybody abides by that.”



The O’Brien family released a statement last week saying they would not be speaking to media throughout the trial, but that they were grateful for the support of Calgarians and Canadians alike.



“The next five weeks of this trial will be very difficult for us. We can only hope that at the end of this grueling time we will find justice for Nathan, Alvin and Kathy,” they said.