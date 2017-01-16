Highland Park development back before Calgary council Monday

Residents of Highland Park will one again be out in force at city council Monday to voice concerns about a proposed development on a former private golf course in the community.



Elise Bieche, president of the Highland Park Community Association, said council sent the developer back to do more consultation in July, but she felt much time was wasted in the intervening months.



Bieche said the high point was the city’s charette on the Green Line transit project.



“That was the first honest engagement where there’s listening and reflecting and letting the community have a voice,” she said.



Part of the proposed development bumps up against the 600 metre buffer where Transit Oriented Development (TOD) is allowed. Despite that, Bieche said she felt the city and developers missed real opportunities to make changes to the plan that reflect TOD.



“The parcels that are on Centre Street are the lowest density when they should be the highest,” she said.



While Bieche says the community association is focused on getting a better development, she knows there are still residents in the community who don’t want any development at all.



Bill Morrison, chair of the watershed planning and policy committee with Calgary River Valleys, said the city has missed its chance to protect much of the area because it accepted a private consultant’s assessment of the wetlands in the area as being below the standard for protection.



He disagrees with that assessment.



“The commitment was made that we would – when opportunity arises – protect those areas and natural features, and make them an amenity,” said Morrision.



Area Coun. Sean Chu said he will introduce an amendment to cap the number of units in the development at 2,070.