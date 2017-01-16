Nathan O’Brien’s mother first to testify in Garland trial

The mother of a five-year-old boy who went missing along with his grandparents in 2014 was the first to take the stand in the trial of accused, Douglas Garland, on Monday.

The Crown's opening statement began the trial, with the Crown prosecutor saying the trio were killed as a result of a petty grudge over a pump patent.



Jennifer O'Brien's son, Nathan O'Brien, and her parents, Kathryn and Alvin Liknes went missing from the Liknes home in June 2014.

Their bodies were never found, but the court heard Monday that DNA from all three was discovered at Garland family farm, including pieces of bones and a tooth in a burn barrel during the investigation.

While on the stand Jennifer appeared calm and collected as she recounted details of her family, including her son’s love of superheroes and the close relationship she shared with her mother, who she called her “best friend.”

Jennifer told the court about the day before she discovered her son and parents missing spent hanging out as a family during as her parents sold their belonging in an estate sale as they planned to move and retire.

Nathan spent the night with his grandparents in an impromptu sleepover, and when Jennifer returned to collect him the next day she discovered a horrific scene.

“It was a bloody scene,” she said, adding that there were pools of blood and bloody handprints all over the place.

Jennifer told the court she then called her husband.

“My family's been murdered and he's taken the bodies,” she said she told him before calling police, who told her to lock herself in the car for fear someone might still be in the home.

After investigators arrived, Jenifer said someone noticed her shoes were covered in blood and hair—hair she says she believes was her son’s, and took them from her.

“I left that day with no shoes or socks,” she said.

Jennifer is will take the stand again this afternoon and continue her testimony.

The Crown is expected to call 50 witnesses over the next five weeks. Garland’s defence has not said if they will call any witnesses yet.