PC organizer Alan Hallman faces one-year suspension from party

One of the people working behind the scenes for Jason Kenney’s PC Party leadership campaign has been suspended from the party for one year.

Alan Hallman, who said he’s been a card-carrying PC Party member since about 1984, received a letter late Saturday evening informing him of the news.

Hallman said someone had complained about two of his recent tweets. He admittedly called someone an a—hole in one tweet.

The letter provided by Hallman was signed by PC Party president Katherine O’Neill and says he is being suspended because of obligations under the leadership code of conduct.

O’Neill said the decision was made unanimously, and that the party has zero tolerance for violations of its codes of conduct.

Hallman said he will step back from the Kenney campaign, but at the same time he plans to fight dismissal.

“I’ve got rights, and I’m going after them,” he said. “I want to be reinstated immediately. I want everyone to be judged by the same standards.”