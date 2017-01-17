Tax relief news coming for Calgary businesses, costs are being ‘played with’

Although council has made it clear that relief is coming for some businesses bludgeoned by the promise of a heavy tax bill, what’s not clear is if $15 million will be enough to cut struggling companies property assessment values to a 5 per cent increase.



Councillors will be getting a closed-door briefing on what the city’s options are to dole out the agreed $15 million in rainy day funding to “small businesses,” ahead of next week’s council meeting which will detail administration’s proposal in full.



Coun. Peter Demong asked about a timeline on the relief, as he’s had many concerns from businesses outside of the core. He also wondered what else, other than sending monetary relief, can be done to help businesses weather the economic storm.



This year, because one third of downtown offices are sitting vacant, property assessments have followed making businesses outside of the core responsible for making up the city’s revenue neutral calculations. The result is springing many businesses into a whole new realm of taxation, which has caused uproar in the business community.



“Council overwhelmingly supported the need to be able to cushion people in this year who’ve been hit by the assessment shift,” said Mayor Naheed Nenshi to reporters on Monday. “I have not heard anything from my colleagues to suggest they’ve softened on that.”



Last year, councillors voted to give small businesses relief from the city’s stability reserve fund. But the money hasn’t been doled out yet because of “legislative difficulties.” According to the mayor, the city is bound by the Municipal Government Act and they aren’t able to give one group relief over another.



One thing the mayor said he hadn’t considered are the landlords who pay a large sum of taxes with several small businesses in their office locations.



“Because of the way net leases work and the property taxes flow through, we would not be able to capture all small businesses if we only looked at small business asset value,” said Nenshi. “But as I’ve said before this is devilishly complicated stuff.”