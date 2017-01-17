Calgary filmmaker tracks the lifecycle of a smoker, in a single shot

A Calgary filmmaker is attempting to tell a smoker’s lifelong journey, in a film with no edits, just continuous movement.

From first puff to last breath, director Paige Boudreau used her $10,000 Telus Storyhive contest winnings to create an interconnected set – allowing her to film in one shot, with no edits.

There’s no dialogue either, just powerful and evocative imagery.

“I think shows like Mad Men really sensationalize cigerettes and show what people get out of them – the benefits I guess,” explained Boudreau. “Then there are films where you just see the person dying of cancer, and the negative. I wanted to put those two together to show there isn’t one without the other.”

It’s a story she’s intimately familiar with: Boudreau lost both her parents to lung cancer from smoking.

In particular, she looked through old photos of her father, and saw a cigarette in his hand each time. In earlier years, it was fun – she said he looked cool, hiking, being out, puffing smoke. Then as the years passed, it became more of an embarrassment – the cigerettes were still in the pictures, but often her father would try to hide them from the view of the camera.

“For me dad, he knew that it was bad, but the reward he was getting from cigerettes was better (than the negatives,” Boudreau explained. “He didn’t have any more positive coping mechanisms to replace that.”

It’s been a difficult story to tell – Boudreau also connected with healthcare workers and more to make sure the story was accurate.