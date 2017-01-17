Calgary man refunded thousands after paying wrong electricity bill for 12 years

What if you found out you’ve been paying someone else’s power bill for the last 12 years?

That’s exactly what happened to a Calgary man who returned from a four-week vacation to a bloated bill, and a lot of questions.

According to Global News, Steven Coutts usually pays about $40 a month for electricity in his condo. After returning from his vacation, he found a whopping $180 bill. And no, he didn’t leave the lights on.

It turns out Coutts had actually been paying someone else’s bill. For 12 years.

After contacting Enmax about the problem, Coutts turned off his electricity temporarily to get to the bottom of the issue. The meter kept running.

The mystery was eventually solved, however. More than a decade ago, when his building was being constructed, the electric meter for his unit was mislabelled, resulting in Coutts paying another resident’s costs.