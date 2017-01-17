News / Calgary

Calgary police seek help in finding missing man

Kody Joseph Gallant, 19, has been missing since Dec. 1

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kody Joseph Gallant, 19, is asked to contact Calgary Police.

Courtesy CPS

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kody Joseph Gallant, 19, is asked to contact Calgary Police.

The Calgary Police Service is asking for the public’s help to locate a Calgary man who's been missing since December.

Kody Joseph Gallant, 19, was last seen in the community of South Calgary on Dec. 1, 2016, around 2 a.m.

Kody Joseph Gallant.

Courtesy CPS

Kody Joseph Gallant.

Police say he has not been in touch with his family since then and police are concerned for his welfare.

Gallant is described as Caucasian, 5’4” tall, with a medium build, blue eyes and brown hair.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Calgary Views

More...