Calgary police seek help in finding missing man
Kody Joseph Gallant, 19, has been missing since Dec. 1
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Calgary Police Service is asking for the public’s help to locate a Calgary man who's been missing since December.
Kody Joseph Gallant, 19, was last seen in the community of South Calgary on Dec. 1, 2016, around 2 a.m.
Police say he has not been in touch with his family since then and police are concerned for his welfare.
Gallant is described as Caucasian, 5’4” tall, with a medium build, blue eyes and brown hair.
Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.