Calgary police seek help in finding missing man

The Calgary Police Service is asking for the public’s help to locate a Calgary man who's been missing since December.



Kody Joseph Gallant, 19, was last seen in the community of South Calgary on Dec. 1, 2016, around 2 a.m.

Police say he has not been in touch with his family since then and police are concerned for his welfare.



Gallant is described as Caucasian, 5’4” tall, with a medium build, blue eyes and brown hair.