Calgary Police Association president charged with perjury, assault

Frustration is boiling over among the rank and file as officers spread word of their newly minted association president's new criminal charges.

On Tuesday, Sgt. Les Kaminski was arrested and charged under the criminal code with one count of assault with a weapon, and one count of perjury. He's been released on bail on the condition that he makes his court appearance on Feb. 7.



Metro has learned through CPS members that Kaminski, who ran for Calgary Police Association President and was elected at the end of 2016, allegedly didn't disclose to members that he was under investigation.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) started their investigation into Kaminski, and another officer, after a 2008 arrest, and trial that concluded on Jan. 14 2011.

The investigation looked at force used during an arrest, and the evidence given as part of the court proceedings. Susan D. Hughson, executive director with ASIRT reviewed the file and noted reasonable grounds to believe that an offence, or several, had been committed.

The other officer, Const. Brant Derrick, was also arrested for one count of assault causing bodily harm. He's also been released on bail.