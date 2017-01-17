Accused took little interest in Nathan O'Brien Amber Alert: Mother

The mother of a man accused of murder in the deaths of a Calgary couple and their five-year-old grandson said her son showed little interest when she told him about the Amber Alert issued the day of their disappearance.

Doreen Garland, mother of Douglas Garland, 56, took the stand Tuesday, on day two of her son’s murder trial. Douglas pleaded not guilty to all three counts of first-degree murder Monday.

In court Tuesday, Doreen, 83, described her son as a bit of a loner, with few friends.

"He's my son, I love my him and I've always loved him, but I think he's an unhappy man," she said.

Doreen said she was “shocked” to see the Likneses and their grandson Nathan O’Brien on the news June 30, 2014, but when she told her son about it he told her he didn’t want to talk about the Likneses. Doreen said she was confused by the newscast and thought the Likneses had taken their grandson somewhere.

According to Doreen, her son had an amicable relationship with Alvin Liknes until 2007 when their working relationship soured due to a dispute over the patent on a pump.

Doreen testified that she had been home with her husband Archie (who also took the stand Tuesday,) and their son Douglas the night of June 29, 2014 and she had seen both of them the morning of June 30, 2014 before leaving for a memorial service.

She told the court her son had left that morning for his usual Monday morning psychiatrist appointment, but her husband said he later received a phone call stating Douglas had, in fact, missed his appointment.

During Archie’s testimony, it became clear that the now 86-year-old had been laid up with an abscessed tooth and was highly medicated, barely leaving his bed at the time of the Likneses disappearance. Doreen also testified that she had taken a sleeping pill prescribed by her doctor for many years.

Archie and Doreen both recalled the Likneses being on their property back in 2007, but said they hadn’t seen them in years, and that their grandson had never visited their farm.

The Crown also asked both Doreen and Archie about numerous buildings on their property, as well as a burn barrel the couple said their son used to burn garbage.

Doreen told the court she wasn’t sure how frequently Douglas burned garbage.

“I suppose it would depend on how much garbage had accumulated," she said.

The couple was also asked about their son’s interests. They both said he was very mechanically inclined and smart.

“Even when he was a little boy he was very good at mechanical things,” said Doreen.

The Garlands said they lived a pretty quiet life on the farm with Douglas, who spent lots of time on his computer or reading books in his basement office.