Flying Lotus will be guest curator for Calgary's 2017 Sled Island festival
Previous guest curators included Peaches and Kathleen Hanna
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
In it’s annual tradition, Sled Island Music and Arts Festival has announced this year’s guest curator.
Flying Lotus will help the festival select more than 250 additional bands, comedy acts, film and visual art projects.
Known as an experimental, multi-genre producer, DJ and rapper, Flying Lotus recently released his album about the unknown of the afterlife called You’re Dead.
He joins previous guest curators like Peaches, Kathleen Hanna and John Dwyer.
Sled Island will announce it’s first wave of artists in February.
The annual five-day festival takes place June 21 to 25.