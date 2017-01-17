Hercules, Matilda and John Cusack announced for Calgary Comic Expo

Make way – the legendary Hercules is muscling into this year’s Calgary Comic Expo.

Kevin Sorbo, star of Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, is the latest guest announced for the annual convention, along with John Cusack (Say Anything, Being John Malkovich) and Mara Wilson, who starred in Matilda, Miracle on 34th Street and Mrs. Doubtfire as a child.

Wilson is now an author who released her first book, Where Am I Now?, in September last year.

Podcast listeners will perk up their ears to hear Jason Weiser, from The Myths and Legends Podcast, will also appear.

On the pencils and ink side, three comic creators have also been added to the lineup, include Dave Dorman – the iconic illustrator known for his Star Wars art.

He’s joined by Steve Leiber, who’s worked on Civil War, Detective Comics and Hawkman, and Dan Parent, who’s known for his work in Archie Comics.

The annual Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo takes place April 27 to 30.