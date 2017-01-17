Jazz and Juliet: Calgary's Decidedly Jazz Danceworks translate Shakespeare

For this year’s High Performance Rodeo, Decidedly Jazz Danceworks has taken on the unenviable task of translating Shakespeare’s famous text to dance and body movement.

The cast is determined to keep Juliet and Romeo true to the spirit of the Bard. And it looks beautiful. A turn of a phrase becomes a turn of a heel, couplets become flips through the air and soliloquy’s become gravity defying leaps and tests of true physical endurance.

Four different dancers play the role of Juliet, each inhabiting the role at a different point during the play. Dancer Catherine Hayward takes control of our star-crossed lover near the end of the production. She sees herself as the strongest, most powerful and almost joyous version of Juliet, and proves it by proving the scaffolding – which is also holding up a four piece band – and hanging from it like a misty mountain top.

It’s her most physically demanding scene.

“I’m bearing my body weight, holding it up on the scaffolding and climbing,” Hayward explained. “So what happens is, my muscles get exhausted quite quickly. The concentration it takes to be exact and complete the movements – but also the physical strength of bearing your body weight of the course of seven to 10 minutes – it’s a really difficult part of the show.”

But it’s worth it.

Cory Bowles plays the narrator – plucking out dancers and assigning them roles in the play, and keeping the audience up to date, much like the Shakespearean chorus. Except this narrator plays an active role, in one scene spouting off cheesy pickup lines (modern day bad poetry he calls it) and handing the lovers masks, or enthralled by Juliet scaling the scaffold mountain.

“It’s pretty compelling to watch because I’m right there during the whole thing, so I’m seeing the effort she’s putting into it and delivering a certain text that’s almost contradicting what she’s doing. It’s really quite moving for me,” he said.