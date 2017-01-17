Man critically wounded when gunfire breaks silence of Calgary evening

CALGARY — Witnesses are being questioned after a man was shot and two other people were injured during a suspected home invasion in Calgary.

Police and emergency medical crews say they found a 30-year-old man with a wound to his abdomen when they arrived at a southeast neighbourhood around 8:00 p.m. Monday.

His condition is considered life-threatening.

A second man, also in his 30s, was taken to hospital in stable condition with minor injuries.

A woman in her 20s, who is believed to have jumped or fallen from a second-storey window, suffered serious lower-body injuries.