Penguin walk on hold, too hot for Calgary Zoo animals to handle

Waddling in a heavy suit is too much for the birds as the city enjoys another day under the Chinook arch

It's too hot for the penguins in Calgary today.

You'll have to wait to waddle with the Calgary Zoo penguins – today, the weather is just too hot to handle.

On Tuesday, the Calgary Zoo cancelled their daily walk with the seabirds.

When the weather is between -25 and 5 degrees, the birds are good to waddle. But as Calgary temperatures fluctuate, the penguins need to mind their exercise and keep waddling to a minimum.

The annual walk was launched on Jan. 10, marking the fifth anniversary for the penguin's daily venture on the Calgary Zoo grounds every day at 11:00 a.m.

“In the wild, king penguins can travel far distances to find open water; by giving them the choice of a daily walk is tremendous for their welfare,” said Dr. Malu Celli, Curator, Calgary Zoo in a prepared release.

