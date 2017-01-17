Penguin walk on hold, too hot for Calgary Zoo animals to handle
Waddling in a heavy suit is too much for the birds as the city enjoys another day under the Chinook arch
You'll have to wait to waddle with the Calgary Zoo penguins – today, the weather is just too hot to handle.
On Tuesday, the Calgary Zoo cancelled their daily walk with the seabirds.
When the weather is between -25 and 5 degrees, the birds are good to waddle. But as Calgary temperatures fluctuate, the penguins need to mind their exercise and keep waddling to a minimum.
The annual walk was launched on Jan. 10, marking the fifth anniversary for the penguin's daily venture on the Calgary Zoo grounds every day at 11:00 a.m.
“In the wild, king penguins can travel far distances to find open water; by giving them the choice of a daily walk is tremendous for their welfare,” said Dr. Malu Celli, Curator, Calgary Zoo in a prepared release.