The Calgary Community Choice Awards want your picks for 2017

It’s back!

After thousands of 2016 nominations and even more votes for your Calgary favourites, Calgary Community Choice Awards is ready to roll for 2017.

Everyone has that favourite go-to place, whether it’s a hairstylist where the conversation is great and the hairdos are better, an auto repair shop that gives you the straight goods and exceptional service or a simple, cozy place to grab a great cuppa Joe.

Once again, we’re asking you to share those places with others! After all, they deserve some recognition.

“We created the Community Choice program to allow Calgarians to speak to each other and find hidden gems. We weren’t sure what to expect last year, but the response was incredible and I can’t wait for this year’s results,” said Steve Shrout, VP of Sales for Metro English Canada.

You can participate through our very own Metro Calgary Community Choice Awards online portal. It allows you to tell us about amazing Calgary businesses and then let the community vote them to the top. There’s nothing better than word of mouth to help give a boost to some of your favourite Calgary businesses.

The Metro Community Choice Awards covered 92 categories in 2016, with 3,300 nominated businesses, so readers will not only see Calgary companies in the spotlight, but great recommendations are at their fingertips if they’re looking for something in particular to suit their needs. Last year, more than 11,000 votes were cast!

Metro will bring you the results of our reader-driven awards in special editions scheduled for later in 2017.

Best happy hour – Tenth Street Landing Gastropub

“It’s about Wednesdays and wings – they have one of the best ones in town. It’s casual and friendly, I always feel welcome.”

Best weekend brunch – Dinner Deluxe in Bridgeland

“It’s a really cool neighbourhood and the food’s great. The breakfast poutine and stuffed French toast are really good.”

Best food truck for the winter – Red Wagon Diner

“I love the smoked meat sandwich, it’s just delicious. It’s warm so it’s good for winter – you have some hot mustard and there you go.”

Best clothing shop – Danielle’s Consignment Boutique