Three people taken to hospital after shooting in Calgary's southeast

Calgary EMS responded to a shooting in the city's southeast Monday night that left one man in life threatening condition.

EMS and Calgary police co-responded to the 100 block of Douglasbank Way SE around 8 p.m.

They had word that there might be multiple people injured at the scene as a result of an altercation with a weapon.

A man in his 30s had sustained an injury to his abdomen from a firearm. He was taken to Foothills Hospital in critical, life threatening condition.

Paramedics also treated a woman who had suffered an injury to her lower extremities after falling from a second storey window.

She was transported to Foothills Hospital in serious, but stable and non-life threatening condition.

A man in his 30s was also taken to hospital with minor soft tissue injuries.