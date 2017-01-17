Public help sought in Whitehorn stabbing probe

Police are looking for the public's help with information in a northeast Calgary stabbing last week.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Whitlock Close NE around 8 p.m. on Jan. 10 after reports an injured man was pushed out of the truck and on to a nearby sidewalk.

The man in his mid-30s had been badly beaten and stabbed, police said. He was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

Police are looking into whether the victim was beaten and stabbed near where he was dumped, and how many people may have been involved.

The vehicle was identified by witnesses as a silver or grey Dodge Ram pickup. A truck of the same make and colour was then found on fire later that evening in the 5500 block of Memorial Drive NE - a vehicle that police say was stolen from Airdrie and given a license plate stolen from Medicine Hat.

Investigators aren't sure if the two incidents are connected, or if it was, in fact, the same vehicle. Police are hoping the public can help identify the suspect or suspects involved, or provide other information about the case.