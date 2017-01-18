Calgary council considers how to reinvest inner-city parking sales

The city’s hoping to make a switch in how they squirrel away revenue from parking sales in the inner-city, in a move to re-invest the cash to Business Improvement Areas where it can be used for infrastructure investments.

In the city administrations documents, the details of this reinvestment plan were quite clear: 50 per cent of the city’s returns will be put in a savings account to be invested into the “public realm.”

That means the funds are for the BIA's needs to upgrade or replace items that are due for lifecycle maintenance and enhance service levels or standard infrastructure.

On Wednesday, nearly all councillors on the Transportation and Transit Committee voted in favour of changing up their dividend policy – except Coun. Andre Chabot.

“It just provides an unfair advantage to the downtown core,” said Chabot. His issue lies in the areas of the city that will now benefit from extra cash, mostly in the core, because they are BIA zones – and other areas of the city are host to parkers too.

But Coun. Evan Woolley, who is the area rep for inner-city Ward 8 said it’s about time for the city to give back to these groups, that spend time and money making their areas popular enough to entertain parkers.

“Their core function is to program and promote the businesses, and they’ve been very very effective at that, remembering that these mainstreets … are collecting significant amounts of tax-based revenue for the cities and parking-based revenue for the cities – they’ve gotten little in return for those huge tax-based investments.”

Woolley added that capital improvements along the districts have given the city returns in the city’s tax base; even basic stuff like garbage bin replacements are well deserved.

The city’s hope with this program is to improve the pedestrian environment, enhance urban design and add to the area’s vibrancy.

Money would be divvied out dependant on how much revenue each area earns, and projects would be discussed with the City of Calgary before BIAs dip into funds; any money left over would be returned.