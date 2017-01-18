Calgary mayor, 13 councillors ask to rename Langevin to 'Reconciliation Bridge'

A motion that’s been nearly three years in the making: Mayor Naheed Nenshi, and 13 members of council have put their names down, not to build a bridge, but to rename one.

In 2015, after the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Report, many came to the city asking that they rename the Langevin Bridge – the name of a prominent Canadian who paved the way for Confederation is also marred with being an early proponent of the residential-school system.

Andrea McLandress, President of the Aboriginal Friendship Centre said this is fantastic news.

"Our urban community appreciates symbolic gestures," said McLandress. "Removal of names that are a daily reminder of colonialism is a good step toward reconciliation. Words are important."

But she said the centre's members need concrete action that will have tangible impact on their lives, and although the gesture is important, what groups like her's require is funding to keep programs and services in place.



The new name, if council accepts, will be celebrated with a crafted plaque reading “the Reconciliation Bridge,” with details about Hector-Louis Langevin’s role in the residential school system.

In 2016, council unanimously passed the recommendations of their own reconciliation report: White Goose Flying. Included was a directive to rename the bridge. It also includes funding recommendations for indigenous organizations, which McLandress said the centre is looking forward to hearing about.



“We live in a time of reconciliation, where we are establishing new relationships between indigenous and non-indigenous Canadians based on mutual recognition of the past,” wrote Naheed Nenshi in his motion. “As Canadians we must acknowledge and understand our past both good and bad.”