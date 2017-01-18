Calgary police searched Liknes home hoping to find a hiding Nathan O’Brien
The Calgary police were first operating under the possibility it could be a robbery or kidnapping when they searched the Liknes residence
Calgary police first believed Nathan O’Brien might be hiding in his grandparent’s home when they arrived on scene.
Douglas Garland, 56, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Nathan O’Brien and Alvin and Kathy Liknes in June 2014. He pleaded not guilty to all three counts Monday.
Const. Trevor Matthes was first to testify Wednesday and told
“We were also asked that when we first got to the scene that we were to search the house to see if we could locate Nathan O’Brien who may be hiding in the residence,” he said.
Matthes described finding a bloody scene — including smears and pools of blood — upon entry into the Liknes home in June 2014 on day three of the Garland trial.
Along with two other
“We were looking in closets, looking under the bed... anywhere plausible a person could be,"
Matthes described seeing blood throughout the home as well as on a dumbbell in the
Second to take the stand Wednesday was Const. Derek
He told the court about chemicals used in the Liknes home to assure that what appeared to be blood was, in fact, blood and not “red stains.”
For Alvin,