Calgary police searched Liknes home hoping to find a hiding Nathan O’Brien

Calgary police first believed Nathan O’Brien might be hiding in his grandparent’s home when they arrived on scene.

Douglas Garland, 56, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Nathan O’Brien and Alvin and Kathy Liknes in June 2014. He pleaded not guilty to all three counts Monday.

Const. Trevor Matthes was first to testify Wednesday and told court they had been given information of a possibly kidnapping or robbery.

“We were also asked that when we first got to the scene that we were to search the house to see if we could locate Nathan O’Brien who may be hiding in the residence,” he said.

Matthes described finding a bloody scene — including smears and pools of blood — upon entry into the Liknes home in June 2014 on day three of the Garland trial.

Along with two other officers Matthes said he searched the home, calling out to anyone who might be in the home.

“We were looking in closets, looking under the bed... anywhere plausible a person could be," said Matthes, adding no one was ever located.

Matthes described seeing blood throughout the home as well as on a dumbbell in the garage, and finding a tooth in the hallway. The search also resulted in locating both the Likneses cellphones.

Second to take the stand Wednesday was Const. Derek Alexon , and 18 year CPS vet and a forensic expert.

Alexon said he was in charge of photographing the scene and evidence throughout the case.

He told the court about chemicals used in the Liknes home to assure that what appeared to be blood was, in fact, blood and not “red stains.”

Alexon said they marked hundreds of exhibits in the home, and told the court of items they used to confirm the DNA of the Likneses and Nathan O’Brien.