Calgary police now say suspicious Douglasdale death was a homicide

Calgary Police are ruling the suspicious death of a man who was allegedly shot during a possible break-and-enter as the city's first homicide of 2017.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Douglasbank Way S.E. Monday after they received numerous calls about a possible break-and-enter in progress.

Two injured people were found at the address - a man in life-threatening condition and a woman who had been seriously injured after jumping from a second-storey window.

The man, who EMS reported had a gun-inflicted injury, was rushed to hospital where he died.



Police have identified the man as Dion James Bear, 39, of Calgary.