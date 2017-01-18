Calgary police now say suspicious Douglasdale death was a homicide
Dion James Bear, 39, of Calgary died after being taken to hospital
Calgary Police are ruling the suspicious death of a man who was allegedly shot during a possible break-and-enter as the city's first homicide of 2017.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Douglasbank Way S.E. Monday after they received numerous calls about a possible break-and-enter in progress.
Two injured people were found at the address - a man in life-threatening condition and a woman who had been seriously injured after jumping from a second-storey window.
The man, who EMS reported had a gun-inflicted injury, was rushed to hospital where he died.
Police have identified the man as Dion James Bear, 39, of Calgary.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.