Calgary taxi brokers upset council looking for more information on accessible service

The face of Calgary’s accessible taxi fleet is changing, with the increasing costs, and diminishing perks for drivers who offer the needed service change is around the corner.

But Council has decided to delay implementing recommendations of the accessible taxi review because of the potential changes transportation network companies pose, and some of the taxi community isn’t pleased about it.

Council effectively voted to kick the report back to administration and complete an accessible transportation policy “scoping report,” which would actually engage not only the accessible taxi system, but also Calgary Transit Access.

“I don’t think they’re really concerned with what’s happening in accessible service,” said Associated Cab owner Roger Richard, in an LTAC meeting. “Where do we stand on accessible service? We were all in line to make sure it was there and done properly…now we’re back in limbo.”

The accessible taxi review recommended that the accessible taxi service shift to the broker’s responsibility. That means they would hold the accessible plates, which would no longer be limited, and bear the high costs drivers currently can’t keep up.

But after a vote of council, that idea hangs in the balance of another accessible taxi service report.

The new report would address immediate impacts of transportation network services on the accessible taxi system, explore opportunities to collaborate on service for the accessible taxi community, and develop short term fixes for the increasing cost to taxi drivers helping bring accessible taxi services.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said he was disappointed the initial review didn’t address the advent of TNCs and how that could affect accessible service, and because council recently released 222 plates the numbers were off.

“Most important, we have drivers who very legitimately have pointed out they’ve been put in an impossible financial situation,” said Nenshi. “I for one, and I think administration agrees with me, thought the option that was presented to committee didn’t actually address those issues.”