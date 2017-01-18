City of Calgary looking at longer-term on street parking in underutilized areas

Underutilized parking; that’s not something we thought Calgary’s city administration would ever point to, but it exists.

The city is looking to cash in on these short-stay parking areas by giving citizens the chance to pay a premium rate, similar to a parking lot, to park in one spot for more than four hours.

On Wednesday, councillors discussed the merits of adding these long-stay areas in a Transportation and Transit committee meeting. Ultimately the proposal was approved, and will be sent to council for a final look.

“When you take a look at the private paid parking lots in those areas, they’re just dropping prices madly all over the place in that area – they’re trying to respond and get people to stay in those lots” said Coun. Brian Pincott. “Our (parking spaces) are too short term … I think this is great, taking a look at an underutilized asset.”

According to the city’s documents, the cost for parking more than four hours in a space would be competitive with other long-stay stalls. One document suggested parking in a space could cost $15 for a 10-hour stay. The first four hours would cost equal to a short-stay rate, and afterwards a premium would be added.

Administration noted these types of spots are mostly useful in developing areas, where demand for short-term stay parking hasn’t blossomed yet.

Coun. Evan Woolley wondered if the city would have to come back to council with further policy tweaks as the parking needs in communities fluctuate. But administration noted they would be able to adjust short versus long-term parking as needed.