CPA member says voters were not informed now-president was under investigation during campaign

A voting member of the Calgary Police Association (CPA) wants recently-elected CPA president Sgt. Les Kaminski to step down.

Kaminski was charged Tuesday with one count of assault with a weapon and one count of perjury in relation to the arrest of Jason Arkinstall in 2008. The other officer involved in the arrest, Const. Brant Derrick, was charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

“(News of the charges) disappointed me because he was allowed to run in the first place,” said Jennifer, a Calgary Police Service (CPS) officer for more than a decade, whose last name Metro is withholding to protect her privacy.

She said members of the CPA were not informed Kaminski was under investigation during his campaign.

“The fact that it didn’t come out and I wasn’t made aware of that as a voter is very frustrating,” Jennifer said, and added she would have filed a complaint if she had known.

“It's a distraction for the membership and for him,” Jennifer said, adding that the membership, not Kaminski, should decide what happens next.

“In cases like this, when you’re the president, you’re looked up to, and when there’s an investigation like that against you, it takes away your credibility,” she said.

Marlene Hope, a retired police officer who served for 26 years, acknowledged the charges put Kaminski in a difficult spot.

“But I was disappointed that the service is again being questioned about the way they do business,” she said.

She said stepping down would be the right thing for Kaminski to do.

“So he can deal with the issues he’s facing and allow somebody to give their full attention to really serious issues happening within the police service,” Hope said.

There has to be an outside, independent overview of decisions made by the police about police, according to Hope.

“It’s a broken system that can only be fixed by that outside oversight – I don’t think the service can keep saying, 'Oops we made a mistake,'” she added.

Mike Lomore, vice president of the CPA, emphasized the charges brought against Kaminski are only allegations.

He could not say if Kaminski disclosed the ongoing investigation into his actions to CPA members during his campaign for president.

“That’s an internal process with the CPA, it’s between our members and him,” said Lomore, adding that their board of directors is weighing all options.

“The most important thing is including our members and getting their input in regards to what the CPA will do going forward,” said Lomore.

He has spoken with both officers involved in Arkinstall’s arrest.

“It’s very difficult for them and their families,” said Lomore.

He called the eight-year gap between Arkinstall’s arrest and charges being laid against the officers “ridiculous.”

“It’s not acceptable to our membership that they suffer these consequences to their reputations eight-and-a-half years later.”