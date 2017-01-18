Employment agencies in Alberta says job-seekers should keep trying

CALGARY — A new Statistics Canada report shows the number of Albertans on employment insurance is soaring, but employment agencies say it is possible to find a job.

The number of people in the province collecting EI went up 3.4 per cent in November over the previous month.

Calgary is hardest hit with a jump of 5.1 per cent, and Edmonton is not far behind with an increase of 4.9 per cent.

But employment agencies say people are soldiering on despite the downturn, especially with some recent glimmers of improvement in the economy.

Michelle Cook of Calgary Career Counselling says they are definitely getting more inquiries, and more people are thinking proactively about what to do if they lose their job.

Cook says now is the time to forge ahead with a strong job search and avoid some common pitfalls.

“People don’t realize that they need to tailor their resume to each different position, and that doesn’t mean drastically changing content always, it can even be placement of content and using the real estate in the resume a little bit differently,” she said.

But the most important thing people can do is to just keep getting out there making contacts.

“My biggest piece of advice is networking, is really getting out there and talking to people, finding opportunities to either share the fact that they are looking for a job and the types of jobs they are looking for,” she said, adding that its important not to despair but to keep looking at new options.

“I actually feel that things are looking up, I know it’s bleak in the sense that people have to take other opportunities, they have lost their jobs so they have to think of ways to branch out, so there is that sense of uncertainty, but there are opportunities out there, some really good opportunities, and finding ways to sell your transferable skills is really important in this market.”