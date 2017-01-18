Officer continues to lead police union while facing assault, perjury charges

CALGARY — A Calgary Police Association vice-president says the union continues to be led by an officer who has been charged with perjury and assault with a weapon.

Mike Lomore says Sgt. Les Kaminski remains president, but the organization's board is weighing all options and consulting members.

Police watchdog Alberta Serious Incident Response Team announced charges Tuesday against Kaminski and another officer, Const. Brant Derrick, who is accused of assault causing bodily harm.

The charges stem from a 2008 traffic stop in downtown Calgary that resulted in the arrest of Jason Arkinstall, who was charged with uttering threats against Derrick.

Provincial court Judge Terry Semenuk acquitted Arkinstall in 2011 and said in his written decision that Kaminski and Derrick were not credible witnesses.

Lomore says it's ridiculous that it took more than eight years for the charges against the officers to come about and that both have the support of the association.