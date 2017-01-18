Not one, but two: Syrian support group finally has warehouse space

After nine long months of waiting, the Syrian Refugee Support Group (SRSG) finally has a warehouse to call their own.

“This is the best news that’s happened to us in a long time,” said Saima Jamal, co-founder of the SRSG.

The group has functioned without a warehouse since April 2016.

“Volunteers have been taking on donations themselves in their homes or garages – it can get really overwhelming,” said Andrea Richards, who helped the group find the much-needed storage space.

Through her husband, Richards knew Jim Estill, a man from Guelph, Ont. who sponsored 50 Syrian families.

After hearing the Syrian Refugee Support Group of Calgary needed a storage space, Richards asked Estill if he knew anyone who could help.

They were able to track down not one, but two warehouses for the group to utilize for the next five months – completely free of charge.

“It all fell into place through connections, we’re really fortunate it worked out,” said Richards.

“These people are just like us, and they’re coming to a new place so if we can give them a hand – that’s a good thing,” she added.

One warehouse is being made into a donation space, and the other will serve as a community centre for Syrians “to get together and be Syrians,” according to Jamal.

“It will be amazing to have a space for them to meet and be themselves,” she said.

Donations are given to newcomers within 90 days of their arrival in Canada.

The grand opening of the warehouse and newcomer’s space is this Saturday at 3 p.m., at 6923 Farrell Road SE, Bay 4 and 8.