From firewood to steel, Calgary's Langevin bridge as we know it today is a placeholder

No, renaming the Langevin Bridge won’t erase our city’s memory of the politician who has been closely linked with the rise of Canada’s residential school system – at least that’s what our treasured historian Harry Sanders says.

However, Jessie Loyer, Librarian of Indigenous Studies at Mount Royal University hopes the city considers carefully what Reconciliation Bridge means, over one of the many indigenous languages for the Elbow spanning spot, before giving into a fad name.

“There are indigenous names for these places, and by renaming the bridge reconciliation in English, it silences those names that we have,” Loyer said. “Those spaces are being covered up…when the point is to be thinking about the ways indigenous history has been silenced.”

As history shows, the bridge thousands of Calgarians use to access the core isn’t the same one that was named after Hector-Louis Langevin in the city’s infancy. That one was made from wood, and replaced with the metal one we’re familiar with in 1911.

Sanders inferred from news clippings that the city may have originally wanted to name the bridge after Langevin because they wanted him to care for it, maybe even grace the wooden structure with a coat of paint.

“It was a territory at the time, it wasn’t yet the province of Alberta, so the federal department of public works built the bridge in 1888, and the minister was Hector-Louis Langevin,” Sanders said. “Initial accounts just had it as the Bow River Bridge.”

He explains that at the time of replacement, The Albertan, which is now the Calgary Sun, actually editorialized against transferring the name to the new bridge, instead asking it to be called the Riverside Bridge.

When built in the 70s, the 4 Avenue flyover was also named the East Langevin Bridge, but later changed names.

Similarly, the Langevin School isn’t the original. Sanders said it was actually first called the Riverside School, renamed and then burned down before being rebuilt.

In a written statement, the CBE said that they have a formal process for naming, and renaming schools.

“We have ongoing conversations with our Elder Advisory Council about school names and their importance,” said CBE board chair, Joy Bowen-Eyre in a prepared statement. “We are committed to respectful dialogue that honours the traditions of schools and the interests of all concerned stakeholders.”

A spokesperson confirmed there are no processes underway to change the school’s name.

Sanders said the city’s move to rename the bridge, but honour its history in plaque form is a good one.

“I’m all for keeping relics of the past, but I think people’s feelings trump other considerations,” he said. “It still preserves the history, and contextualizes the whole thing – it’s all going to be there, they’ve found the compromise.”

Reconciliation:

In 1883 Hector-Louis Langevin stated the purpose of residential schools in parliament, which is where he said: “The fact is that if you wish to educate the children you must separate them from their parents during the time they are being taught. If you leave them in the family they may know how to read and write, but they will remain savages, whereas by separating them in the way proposed, they acquire the habits and tastes…of civilized people.”

His statements were resurfaced for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Report