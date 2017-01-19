Police commission questions if it could have done more to improve CPS complaint process

The Calgary Police Commission (CPC) is questioning whether it could have done more to speed up an investigation into the actions of the police union’s current president in 2008.

Sgt. Les Kaminski, recently elected president of the Calgary Police Association (CPA), has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon and perjury in relation to the arrest and subsequent trial of Jason Arkinstall, who was acquitted in 2011.

The charges came after the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) completed an investigation into the actions of Kaminski and another officer, Const. Brant Derrick, who has also been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

The CPC learned about the matter in 2012, when the judge’s ruling on Arkinstall’s trial came to their attention, according to a statement from Brian Thiessen, CPC commissioner.

“The Commission takes its oversight role seriously, and works diligently to ensure complaints, when submitted, are addressed appropriately and resolved with fairness and efficiency,” Thiessen said.

The CPC has initiated a review into what happened by their Public Complaint Director.

“She will examine the history of this file and identify whether the Commission could have done more to push this matter forward, respecting the fact that the Commission does not have authority to direct PSS or ASIRT investigations,” Thiessen’s statement continued.

Investigations into the actions of police officers must be prompted by the Calgary Police Service’s (CPS) chief.

The Police Act requires a chief of police to make a notification to the director of law enforcement when there is a complaint or allegation of “serious or sensitive nature” relating to the conduct of a police officer.

“We hold CPS to a high standard when it comes to bringing important matters to our attention, and examining trends and timelines in the complaint process,” Thiessen said.

When Arkinstall’s trial concluded, CPS determined a formal investigation was not required, instead opting to conduct an internal review.

ASIRT opened an investigation into the actions of Kaminski and Derrick in January 2014, after Arkinstall’s legal counsel filed a formal complaint.

The vice-president of the CPA, Mike Lomore, has called the eight-year delay between Arkinstall’s arrest and charges against the two officers involved “ridiculous.”