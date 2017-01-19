Turning the corner: Prof, Calgary Economic Development say it’s time to start up

Entrepreneurs thrive on change, at least that’s the mantra Chad Saunders, assistant professor, business environment, entrepreneurship and innovation at the Haskayne School of Business is teaching students.

According to city data, 7,214 businesses were shuttered in 2016, while 7,376 started up. That’s a slightly higher trend, on both the closing and opening side, from years past.

So, although there are businesses hit hard by the city’s property assessment increases, and taxes, there are also businesses taking advantage and using the downturn as an innovative opportunity.

Mary Moran, CEO of Calgary Economic Development, said there are good stories in Calgary’s energy industry, and she doesn’t have to look far to see some companies are actually fare well in the tough times.

“Those people are the ones that buckle down really quickly, try to pivot and reduce operating costs,” Moran said. “That, unfortunately, can come at the cost of giving up office space and talent.”

She’s seeing that although 6,000 people have quit Calgary in the downturn, more than 160,000 moved here in the boom-times, so there’s still reason to stick around the city in flux.

“They are trying to reinvent themselves,” Moran said. “There’s a bit of an innovation movement happening here in Calgary.”

Saunders says there’s been a trend to go back to brick and mortar storefronts, but now is the time for businesses to be cost-aware, and make every dollar count lest they get into financial troubles.

“We’ve seen this in the oil and gas; the downturn has made them really cost-aware and more efficient,” Saunders said. “If you look at the history of some of our most successful companies today, they were actually created during recessions.”

He speculated that’s because it’s in their DNA, ingraining a cost-awareness lens right from the start.

“I think that’s something that’s going to come out right now, where we’ve got this new awareness,” Saunders said. “If you look at the entrepreneurial mindset is to look for opportunities. The immediate reaction as a business owner would be that this is a negative thing…but the real entrepreneurial thinker thinks … where is the opportunity in this.”

Moran said the CED has a lot of active new files, with a handful trickling in at the beginning of 2016, and more than 100 at the end of 2016. Although it’s only 1,200 square feet here and 2,000 square feet there she says it’s a good sign because the companies have high growth potential.

They’re seeing a boom in tech, some to do with oil and gas, but some independent. Although they may be in the incubator phase now, they may grow, Moran said.

“Some of them will fail, don’t get me wrong, but I think there’s a fair amount going on,” she said. “These are the people who will eventually occupy our towers.”

Pressures snowballing:

Although a five per cent property tax increase shouldn’t break the bank, Chad Saunders says it’s all about how much runway is left for small businesses in the downturn.

“The details aren’t clear yet,” Saunders said. But if the city is planning on doling out $15 million in relief, and are able to keep tax increases to a five per cent maximum, Saunders noted that’s something businesses should be prepped to shoulder.

“One line item – that shouldn’t be a make-or-break issue,” Saunders said. “Some of these things are pointed to as an easy scapegoat for a business that might have been on the edge.”

Saunders said it can come down to running out of the runway available, and even well-run businesses don’t have a lot of runway.