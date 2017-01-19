Calgary stolen car investigation nets ALERT's largest fentanyl bust

It's not everyday a stolen car investigation takes a turn and becomes a fentanyl seizure.

But on January 11, ALERT locked down one of their largest fentanyl seizures after a joint investigation with the Calgary police.

A BMW reported stolen in June 2016 was the key to a search warrant carried out in Calgary's Riverbend and Mountview neighbourhood residences. ALERT said the searches yielded $75,000 in drugs, more than $100,000 in cash and proceeds of crime along with the car.

The seized items included:

Stolen 2016 BMW coupe;

1,831 fentanyl pills;

130 grams of cocaine;

44 grams of crack cocaine;

48 grams of heroin;

2 grams of methamphetamine;

24 grams of marijuana;

13 grams of codeine;

321 grams of an unknown powder;

$104,342 in cash proceeds of crime;