Calgary stolen car investigation nets ALERT's largest fentanyl bust
The $60,000 BMW was reported stolen in 2016
It's not everyday a stolen car investigation takes a turn and becomes a fentanyl seizure.
But on January 11, ALERT locked down one of their largest fentanyl seizures after a joint investigation with the Calgary police.
A BMW reported stolen in June 2016 was the key to a search warrant carried out in Calgary's Riverbend and Mountview neighbourhood residences. ALERT said the searches yielded $75,000 in drugs, more than $100,000 in cash and proceeds of crime along with the car.
The seized items included:
Stolen 2016 BMW coupe;
1,831 fentanyl pills;
130 grams of cocaine;
44 grams of crack cocaine;
48 grams of heroin;
2 grams of methamphetamine;
24 grams of marijuana;
13 grams of codeine;
321 grams of an unknown powder;
$104,342 in cash proceeds of crime;
Leslie Ma, 25-year-old man, and Anny Vo, 24-year-old woman, both from Calgary, were charged with a total of 22 crimes. They include drug trafficking, possession of stolen property, and possession of proceeds of crime.
