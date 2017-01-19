Transgender activist left with bruises and chipped tooth after New Year’s Eve assault

The left side of her face and jaw is still bruised and swollen from a vicious assault on New Year’s Eve that Aalayna Spence believes was incited by her gender identity.

The Mount Royal University student was celebrating with friends on the Nelson House reserve in northern Manitoba when a verbal altercation turned sour.

“This person was bullying me and I stood up to them – and it all went downhill from there,” Spence said.

She found herself on the floor with three people yelling and kicking her in the face.

“They used the words tranny and faggot a lot,” she said.

A 28-year-old female has been arrested in connection with the incident and faces assault charges, according to Manitoba RCMP.

“(Spence) told police there were derogatory slurs uttered during the incident. Police are investigating this allegation,” the Manitoba RCMP said in a statement.

The trans-rights activist, who has spoken at past Transgender Day of Remembrance events in Calgary, made it clear she is not looking for pity.

“I just want people to know that this is actually happening. People are dying, being hospitalized, being assaulted both verbally and physically for trying to live their lives authentically, for who they are,” Spence said.

“It needs to stop.”

Amelia Newbert, co-president of Trans Equality Society of Alberta, said news of the assault sent shockwaves through the LGBTQ community in Calgary.

“I was pretty devastated to hear about it,” said Newbert, adding incidents like this highlight the need for continued education about gender-diverse individuals.

“We have been starting to see a lot of people question the continued need for discussion (…) around inclusivity for queer and transgender people,” Newbert said.

“Incidents like this shine a sharp light on why we still need to talk about it.”

In Canada, all provinces and territories have legislation to protect transgender rights.

Gender identity is explicitly listed under Section 9.2 of the The Human Rights Code of Manitoba, while the Alberta Human Rights Act was amended in December 2015 to include both gender identity and gender expression.

A federal law to protect both gender expression and gender identity, Bill C-16, is currently making its way through parliament.

Newbert said legislation is only part of the change that needs to happen regarding the treatment of LGBTQ individuals.