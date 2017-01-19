CPS officer pleads guilty to forcible entry of ex-wife’s home

A Calgary police officer accused of breaking into his ex-wife’s home plead guilty to forcible entry Wednesday.

As the crime is domestic in nature, Metro will not be naming the 34-year-old officer.

According to an agreed statement of facts, in April 2016, the couple were in the midst of a contested divorce and property division, but a judge had granted the wife interim, exclusive ownership of their home, prompting her to change the locks.

The officer was given permission to go to the home to pick up his things, but only with a police escort— something he failed to do by going to the home on April 13, alone, knowing his wife was out of town.

The wife had even given her neighbours a key, and asked them to keep an eye on her place as she “feared” her husband would try to get in.

In an agreed statement of facts, the officer said he attempted to enter the home through the front door and garage, but when that failed he called a locksmith, who proceeded to drill a through the lock on the front door.

The neighbours witnessed the locksmith in action and called 911, asking for police to come to the home.

As police arrived the officer was in the midst of loading his pickup truck with personal items from inside the home.

Wednesday the officer pleaded guilty to the charge. He will be sentenced later this year.

A slew of Calgary Police Service officers have been charged with various crimes over the last year including assault, kidnapping, and obstruction of justice.

Most recently, the new Calgary Police Association president, Les Kaminski, and CPS Const. Brant Derrick were arrested following an investigation by ASIRT into a 2008 incident.