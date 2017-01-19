Lock researched by Garland disabled by unorthodox drill hole

A lock expert said a hole drilled into the top of a lock at the home of Alvin and Kathy Liknes rendered the lock useless, court heard Thursday.

Douglas Garland, 56, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of five-year-old Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents Alvin and Kathy Liknes in June 2014. He pleaded not guilty to all three counts Monday.

Monte Salway, an American locksmith of nearly 30 years, certified instructor for the Associated Locksmiths of America, and employee of parent company Schlage locks, took the stand Thursday to testify about his examination of a Schlage BE365 taken from the Liknes home by the Calgary in June, 2014.

In their opening statement, the Crown said evidence showed Garland had conducted “meticulous, pain-staking research” into the Likneses and also researched the lock from the side door of their home.

“On June 13, just 17 days before the Likneses and Nathan disappeared, he started to research a specific lock, the Schlage BE365. The same lock on the Likneses side door, that was found open the morning of June 30,” said Crown prosecutor Vicki Faulkner, Monday.

Salway said he found two holes in the lock provided to him by CPS, one at the top and one at the bottom of the lock. He said he found the top hole “surprising.”

“A person in locksmithing trade wouldn’t do that,” he said. “No locksmith would drill there…it damages too many parts.”

Salway explained that by drilling the top hole, the keypad on the lock no longer worked, and it tampered with the secondary mechanism—a thumb turn—essentially rendering it useless.

“It wouldn’t lock,” he said.

Later in the day, CPS cyber investigations team member Const. Brian Clark took the stand later in the day, telling court about attending the Liknes residence on June 30, 2014 to collect any digital/electronic or cyber evidence.

Clark said he located two computers, a laptop, a printer, a VOIP (used to make phone calls over the internet), a number of cords and a router at the Liknes home. He said he considered it “unusual” that the Likneses router was off.

In an agreed statement of facts, the Crown and defence agreed the router went offline sometime between 2:10 a.m. and 8:10 a.m. June 30, 2014.

Had the router been on, Clark said he would have been able to pull information as to who was logged into the Wi-Fi, but because it was off all information was wiped.

When cross-examined by Garland’s defence , Clark said the router logs would only be of any device that signed into the Likneses Wi-Fi, other devices would not register.