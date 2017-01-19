MRU plans course expansions in light of $2M projected loss in revenue

According to administration at Mount Royal University, students are crawling through degrees, and class offerings need to change so students can graduate on time, and the institution can continue to make the money they need to be sustainable.

But faculty aren’t pleased. Mount Royal Faculty Association president Marc Schroeder sees this as a move to increase class sizes, a dirty word for an institution that’s worked hard to brand themselves as the go to post secondary for personalized learning.

According to an email sent out to staff and faculty by David Docherty, the school is losing money, as much as $2 million annually, because students who are unable to get the classes they need to complete degrees turn to online courses at other institutions.

“In examining data, we have discovered that many of our students do not carry a full load – not by choice, but because they are unable to enrol in the classes they require,” wrote Docherty. “We are currently losing tuition revenue in excess of $2 million annually with students taking the courses they need elsewhere. This is revenue we cannot afford to lose and has a serious impact on our long-term financial sustainability.”

Although the email clearly outlines one of the approaches as “strategic and reasonable increases in class size.” Provost Jeffrey Goldberg wouldn’t go so far as to simplify what they’re planning as just increasing class sizes, it’s more nuanced.

“Class sizes is a partial element to the strategy we’re taking,” Goldberg said. “It’s a combined approach of providing more opportunities, more sections in combination with very strategic, careful ways, making some changes to class size in instances where they’re extremely low.”

He said the school is seeing large waiting lists for students trying to get into the courses they want and need which creates an access bottleneck and that needs to be turned around in order for the school to meet their strategic planning goals.

But Schroeder said the school hasn’t brought the data they reference through the correct processes: the General Faculties Council, a body he says is supposed to help the school make these academic decisions in the first place.