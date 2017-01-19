‘No conclusive evidence’ to suggest why penguins died: Calgary Zoo

There is no conclusive evidence to suggest why seven Humboldt penguins drowned in “an extraordinary and tragic situation,” the Calgary Zoo informed its members Thursday.

In a release, the zoo said it has completed an exhaustive investigation into the sudden deaths on Dec. 7, 2016.

“It has been determined that there is no conclusive evidence as to what led to this incident,” the statement said.

The Calgary Zoo suspects something frightened the penguins during the night and caused them to jump en masse into one of two nearby pools, in a holding area the colony was kept in while the Penguin Plunge was under renovation.

“Unfortunately seven were unable to get out safely,” the statement said, and added outside penguin behaviour experts both international and from Canada and were interviewed.

A number of precautionary changes are being made to the back holding area to prevent more deaths, including restricting access to pools when staff are not present.

A maximum number of birds allowed in the holding area at one time will be set, as well as “ensuring continuous ambient lighting at night in the back holding areas.”