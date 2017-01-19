Pop up offers $100 wedding dresses to Calgary brides
All proceeds will benefit the Women in Need Society charity
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Put down the champagne ladies and get your shopping gloves on: a pop up bridal store will be offering more than 100 brand new wedding dresses from $100 to $250 each next week.
The event takes place at Malborough Mall on Jan. 28, through a partnership with the Bridal Pop Up Shop and the Women in Need Society (WINS).
“We’re looking forward to hosting this event and help make beautiful, budget-friendly bridal gowns accessible to all brides, especially in this turbulent economy when times might be tough,” says Kim Wiltse, Marlborough Mall marketing director in a release.
“WINS is an incredible local organization that does great work in the community and we are very happy to partner with them once again on this initiative.”
WINS is a Calgary charity that provides basic needs to women in poverty and their families. All proceeds from the event will benefit WINS.
Most Popular
-
Cineplex to open movie theatre at IWK Health Centre in Halifax
-
Conflict of great interest: New York Times reporter stands by story on B.C. ‘Kafkaesque’ political donations
-
Bedford mall employee 'freaked out' by disturbing masturbation phone call
-
Millennials 'busy with trying to survive' says NDP MP Niki Ashton after national listening tour