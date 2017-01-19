Pop up offers $100 wedding dresses to Calgary brides

Put down the champagne ladies and get your shopping gloves on: a pop up bridal store will be offering more than 100 brand new wedding dresses from $100 to $250 each next week.

The event takes place at Malborough Mall on Jan. 28, through a partnership with the Bridal Pop Up Shop and the Women in Need Society (WINS).

“We’re looking forward to hosting this event and help make beautiful, budget-friendly bridal gowns accessible to all brides, especially in this turbulent economy when times might be tough,” says Kim Wiltse, Marlborough Mall marketing director in a release.

“WINS is an incredible local organization that does great work in the community and we are very happy to partner with them once again on this initiative.”