Sixth Graders to help Calgary design flyover park

Calgary plans to bring in some of the best and brightest minds in design to landscape a new park under the 4 Avenue Flyover.

Just who are these designers, you ask? It’s the Grade 6 class from nearby Langevin School.

“Kids have such a great wealth of imagination, but also the kids we’re going to be working with are 12, so they’ll be able to put it into what’s feasible,” said Jen Malzer, manager on the project

The students will also be partnered with landscape architect students from the University of Calgary.

The park is meant to help tie together the community of Bridgeland with the city’s downtown.

“Bridgeland is such a pedestrian mecca and so is the downtown, but then you have this space in between that should be a natural connection and it isn’t working for the community,” said Malzer.

It was the Bridgeland-Riverside Community Association that first brought the idea to the city.

Ali McMillan, planning director for the community association said the space was most recently used as a parking lot for workers on a road project.

“We knew we didn’t want it to be a parking lot, and we knew Bridgeland was lacking a gateway,” she said. “Lots of people don’t know our neighbourhood is back there, and we always had our eye on that site.”

She said the city had the idea of student involvement, and it just happened that the Grade 6 classes were working on a unit about democracy and how we impact our world.