Take a peek at Calgary's own private Google Earth-like system

Every spring and fall, from roughly 6,000 feet, a plane makes passes over Calgary, snapping photos and gathering data.



It’s not focused on people or cars, but the lay of the land and structures – data that goes into the city’s own private Google Earth-like system.



While most of us find Google Earth fun and often helpful, the City of Calgary needs more detailed data for its planning purposes.



Liz Findlay, manager of Geospatial Business Solutions with the city, said Calgary has had a formal program collecting this data since the early 1990s. The technology has grown by leaps and bounds in that time, leading to the current system.



She explained that there are two flavours of photography done, and that each serves a different purpose.



Orthophotography involves taking special photos that can be used for precise measurement of distance and area. Oblique photography gives a more three-dimensional look at the land and buildings.



“Orthophoto is captured in the springtime, before the leaves are on the trees,” she said. “Oblique are done after what is typically the construction season. After the leaves have fallen but before the snow fall.”



Once digitized, each pixel of the image represents a square 10 centimetres by 10 centimetres at the highest resolution.



“It’s enough detail that we can see a manhole in the street, we can see catch basins – those square ones in sidewalks.”



Findlay said the image capturing is done by a private company that bids on the work each year.



“It’s used by the assessment department, roads department, planning department – all with particular aspects related to their fields,” she said.



Other city departments make use of the data, too. A Calgary Police Service spokesperson said the force uses the city’s data to make sure its own mapping technology is as accurate and up-to-date as possible.



The data is available to the general public for a price, although there are some free maps available of the 2013 flood. Check out cityonle.calgary.ca for more information.