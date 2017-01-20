Ask Her hosting campaign prep school for future Calgary city councillors

The countdown is on until Oct. 16, when one group is hoping to bring some more feminine energy to Calgary’s city council.

Ask Her is a non-partisan non-profit Calgarian organization with one goal: get 20 women to run in the upcoming municipal election.

Right now, Calgary City Council (CCC) is 13 per cent female – just two of the 14 city councillors are women.

“We’ve got the lowest number of women on our council that we’ve seen in a couple of generations,” said Druh Farrell, Ward 7 councillor in Calgary.

“We’ve seen not only fewer women being elected, but fewer women running,” she added.

Sarah Elder-Chamanara, Ask Her board member and organizer of the group’s Equal Voice Campaign School, agreed and said balanced gender-representation on CCC would create a better decision-making body.

“(We have) a really diverse group of women that I think will add so much to the conversations in each of the wards they’ll run in,” Elder-Chamanara said.

The Equal Voice Campaign School is happening on Saturday at the Calgary Women’s Centre.

A panel-discussion, working lunch, and ten different sessions to choose from will help prepare the candidates for the race ahead.

“We want to give women the confidence to feel like this is something that’s possible,” Elder-Chamanara said.

Stephanie McLean, Alberta’s minister of status of women, will be speaking about the need for more women in Alberta politics at the Equal Voice Campaign School.

“I’ll be talking about the unique and diverse attributes women can contribute to public life, and what women can get out of it as well,” McLean said.

“It’s fantastic that there’s grass-roots movements to get women involved in politics,” the MLA for Calgary-Varsity added.

One of Calgary’s two female city councillors said a lot of mansplaining goes on in politics.

“Which is natural when you’ve got a room full of men. I don’t know many male politicians who have suffered with a stalker either,” Farrell said.

She said women are viewed as supports for strong men, but don’t always get to express strong ideas without risk of name-calling.

“It’s difficult to have strong ideas and express them without being called aggressive or worse,” Farrell said.

“We always have to moderate our opinion to be more palatable.”

She wants the discourse surrounding female politicians to change.

“So many Calgarians from all walks of life feel safe and comfortable putting their names forward – it’s important for the heath of the city and council to have a balance of perspectives around the table,” Farrell said.

Ask Her is still looking for wanna-be candidates, and anyone who self-identifies as a woman is welcome.

“We’re at about 60 per cent of our goal and are really optimistic in the next month or two we’ll be at 20,” she said.

Women from all ages and backgrounds and most importantly – political parties– will be running for council.

She added Ask Her is not about what women aren’t doing, it’s about what all politicians can accomplish together.

“It’s about what more can we do to get women to run, to win, to get more women engaged,” Elder-Chamanara said.

McLean was inspired to get into politics at age 8 when she volunteered for Anne McLellan’s campaign (the former deputy prime minister of Canada – that Anne McLellan).

“I was a young, impressionable, and strong woman who was opinionated and viewed politics as an area where I could make big change for my community,” McLean said.

“I found that incredibly appealing.”

She advised women considering a jump into politics to get involved – in any capacity.

“You don’t have to run, you can be part of the campaign team to see what politics is like.”

McLean has experienced challenges being a mom working in the world of politics. She called her scheduling demands “extreme.”

“For anyone in politics, but particularly as a woman with a young baby – the work-life balance struggle has been one of the biggest challenges,” McLean said.