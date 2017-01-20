Calgary's surplus sales: a treasure trove of miscellaneous wonder

We’re calling her ‘Berta Bessie, she’s an “Udderly Art Cow” and you could take the life-sized fibreglass piece home from the City of Calgary’s surplus catalogue for just $1,750 – and everyone knows she’s a priceless relic.

If you’re not much of a cow fan, there’s a vintage “original” Hoover with your name on it. It’s in disrepair, and might not get rid of your dust bunnies, but for $90 it’s a collector’s dream.

The city’s been slowly updating their surplus sale webpages with the first phase of update in May and another at the end of November, streamlining how easily Calgarians can access their catalogues, and look at the top notch items for sale.

“We’ve got better software,” said Michael Harle with the City of Calgary. “Brand new database, brand new sales software and a brand new feed to the website – it certainly makes things better. Do the total sales go up? We’ll see.”

But where do these relics even come from?

The answer is a complicated one, because the city sources items from all different avenues. Sometimes they get antiques from places like Fort Calgary, other times it’s a lost and found find, old supplies the city no longer needs, or even the proceeds of crime.

Whether it’s a recycling bin that’s past its prime ($100) or maybe an old saddle ($600) it’s got to go somewhere. And in these cases the city is taking the junk they don’t use anymore and selling it as treasure for someone else.

But some of the other oddities are coming from court seizures. Yes, you can own someone else’s stolen goods guilt free at an affordable rate. Why guilt free? Harle says companies who are robbed of their goods often have their claims long filled by insurance by the time the city’s surplus store gets their hands on the goods.

“Everything that comes through here is unique, you never see the same thing twice,” Harle said. “One time a jewellery store got hit and it was beautiful 10k starter stuff, it even came mounted on the display boards.”