In her shoes: What it’s like to be the parent of two transgender children

It was a hot July evening in 2015

“She just came right out an told us. She said, “I’m transgender,” Karen Francis recalled.

Her daughter, Bryn, came prepared with helpful books. She asked Karen and her husband John to use female pronouns going forward.

“I was hysterical, I had so many emotions – there was tons going through my head,” Karen said.

Then Bryn told her parents something that shocked them – 49 per cent of transgender people who do not have support from their family and friends commit suicide.

“That’s when we went ‘Ok, we have no choice – we’re not going to lose our child,’” Karen said.

She said she has taken baby-steps forward.

“But on the other hand, we delved in with both feet forward – first by saying we would support our children,” Karen said.

Later that year, another one of Karen’s three children was diagnosed with ADHD in high school.

Ella was referred to a paediatrician with ADHD expertise.

During those visits, Ella told the doctor she was dealing with gender issues as well, and was referred to the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

She began seeing an expert in adolescent and gender issues – the only one available in Calgary.

“We went from June to October not knowing the real reason she was seeing that doctor, because she didn’t share it with us,” Karen said.

All along, the doctor was encouraging Ella to tell her parents she was transgender because he knew Karen and John wouldn’t react poorly – a very real reality for many transgender children.

But Ella was hesitant for other reasons. She witnessed her parents reaction when Bryn came out.

“She didn’t want to rock the boat, I guess,” Karen said.

One day, several months after Bryn had come out, Karen discovered a bottle of prescription medication with Ella’s name on it.

The mother had had suspicions, but this discovery was confirmation.

Ella was taking testosterone-blockers.

“I thought, round two, here we go,” Karen said, with a slight laugh.

After her secret was out, Ella’s parents became more involved with her care.

“Because she allowed it,” Karen emphasized.

Over the past year and a half, the family has come out to their social circle.

The annual Christmas letter clued many of their friends in to the news, and Bryn posted her story on Facebook.

Karen said it was important to share her family’s news on their own terms.

“People might find out the wrong way and pass judgement – there’s times where I feel judged, so I can’t even imagine what my kids feel,” she said, suggesting the judgement comes from a lack of understanding.

Both of Karen’s transgender children chose four letter names to mirror the names their parents gave them.

“We found that to be very beautiful, we gave all our kids four letter names,” Karen said.

One challenge she has encountered is what to do with old memories.

“It’s really tough to know what pictures to take down, what causes them pain – because that’s the last thing we want to do – but at the same time, those memories are ours, and I don’t want to forget who Bryn and Ella were when they were little,” she said.

A wall of pictures in their basement depicts her three children’s growth from birth to graduation.

Karen has debated moving the photos to the master bedroom, but neither Bryn nor Ella has requested it.

Their parents are becoming more comfortable using female pronouns. Karen said she rarely slips up anymore, but it took a lot of practice.

“I’m more comfortable correcting other people now, when they make the mistake,” she said.

“I say it nicely and smile, and they’ll usually correct it.”

Her priority now is protecting her children and helping them become not only confident – but the people they want to be.

“Because we are still parents,” Karen said.

Amy Catherine works with the LGBTQ community in Calgary and founded a support group for parents of transgender children in 2007.

At the time, there wasn’t any support for parents and family members of transgender individuals in the city, and she wondered where parents went for help as their children were transitioning.

“To be honest, nobody wants to be trans because it’s such a hard path to walk, and no parents want their kids to be trans because they see how difficult it is,” Catherine said.

Each meeting averages between 12 and 25 attendees.

Some parents come with no prior knowledge, others have an inkling. But all of them want to know how to best support their kids and navigate the new territory.

“That’s why we have the support group, so we can best help the kids and in turn, help the parents,” she added.