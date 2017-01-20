Ending homelessness in Calgary needs a definition: U of C study

When talking about keeping a roof over the heads of all Canadians, Alina Turner refers to an old adage:

“What’s measured gets done.”

The research fellow with the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy co-authored a report released on Thursday, declaring that, while ending homelessness is possible, we need to define the problem.

Calgary was one of many Canadian cities that set out to end homelessness, committing to a 10-year plan in 2008. But as Turner began her research in 2015, she and her team discovered that there was no set bar for what that means.

“Cities, counties, regions, municipal, provincial and national governments seem to have their own definitions,” she said.

“Obviously it’s a really tough thing to bring the country together around this goal if we’re speaking different languages, so there’s a need for us to get on the same page.”

In response, the report coined two definitions: “functional” zero homelessness, and “absolute” zero homelessness.

Turner said the immediate goal should be “functional” zero homelessness – defined as having enough services to prevent, offer services and ensure anyone who needs a home finds good-quality lodging quickly.

“Those two things don’t need to be in conflict,” Turner said. “We can have a “functional” zero approach to ending homelessness, and we can have that “absolute” zero in mind as our ultimate vision.”

The report analyzed data from 42 people who experienced homelessness and 60 jurisdictions across the world in an attempt to reach these definitions and see how the “end of homelessness” could be measured.

In the end, Turner said that Alberta was used as a “starting point” for the definitions due to all the work the province has done.

“Truly, in Canada, the community that’s the closest to “functional” zero, as we describe it, would be Medicine Hat,” she said. “And it’s really promising because it shows us it’s achievable.”

Still, she says that there’s still “work to be done,” reiterating that “functional” zero is a benchmark, but not the goal.